How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: St. Louis travels to play Gaudreau and the Flames

St. Louis Blues (37-20-10, third in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (40-18-9, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -257, Blues +207; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with St. Louis. He currently ranks fourth in the NHL with 91 points, scoring 31 goals and totaling 60 assists.

The Flames are 20-11-4 against conference opponents. Calgary is first in the Western Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Gaudreau averaging 0.9.

The Blues are 25-8-6 in conference play. St. Louis ranks second in the Western Conference recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 27, St. Louis won 5-1. Brandon Saad scored two goals for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 34 goals, adding 34 assists and totaling 68 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 17 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 62 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 40 assists. David Perron has 14 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blues: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blues: Torey Krug: out (upper-body), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (illness).