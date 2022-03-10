How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary hosts Tampa Bay after Lindholm's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (37-13-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Calgary Flames (34-15-7, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit Calgary after Elias Lindholm scored two goals in the Flames’ 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

The Flames are 16-5-5 at home. Calgary averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The Lightning have gone 18-8-2 away from home. Tampa Bay is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov with 1.0.

In their last meeting on Jan. 6, Tampa Bay won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindholm leads the Flames with 29 goals and has 60 points. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 27 goals and has 63 points. Brayden Point has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, five penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Lightning: Boris Katchouk: out (covid-19).