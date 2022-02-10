 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary takes home win streak into matchup with Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (30-10-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Calgary Flames (24-13-6, fourth in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames +101, Maple Leafs -121; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts Toronto aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Flames are 8-4-4 at home. Calgary ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau with 0.8.

The Maple Leafs are 13-6-2 on the road. Toronto has scored 155 goals and is fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 31.

Toronto beat Calgary 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with a plus-33 in 43 games this season. Matthew Tkachuk has 17 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Matthews has 53 total points while scoring 31 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner has 10 goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (concussion).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.