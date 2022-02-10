How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary takes home win streak into matchup with Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (30-10-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Calgary Flames (24-13-6, fourth in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames +101, Maple Leafs -121; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts Toronto aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Flames are 8-4-4 at home. Calgary ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau with 0.8.

The Maple Leafs are 13-6-2 on the road. Toronto has scored 155 goals and is fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 31.

Toronto beat Calgary 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with a plus-33 in 43 games this season. Matthew Tkachuk has 17 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Matthews has 53 total points while scoring 31 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner has 10 goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (concussion).