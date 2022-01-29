How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks

When: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

If you live outside of market, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Canucks visit the Flames after Miller's 3-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (19-19-5, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (20-13-6, fourth in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the Calgary Flames after J.T. Miller scored three goals in the Canucks’ 5-1 win over the Jets.

The Flames are 3-5-1 in division play. Calgary ranks sixth in the Western Conference recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists.

The Canucks are 11-9-4 in conference games. Vancouver averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 35 assists and has 51 points this season. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Miller leads the Canucks with 15 goals and has 44 points. Elias Pettersson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Tanner Pearson: out (health protocols), Bo Horvat: out (health and safety protocols).