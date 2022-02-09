How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Vegas visits Calgary following shutout win

Vegas Golden Knights (28-16-3, first in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (23-13-6, fourth in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -142, Golden Knights +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host Vegas after the Golden Knights shut out Edmonton 4-0. Laurent Brossoit earned the victory in the net for Vegas after recording 28 saves.

The Flames are 4-5-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau with 0.9.

The Golden Knights are 8-4-0 against opponents in the Pacific. Vegas has scored 158 goals and is eighth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 20.

In their last meeting on Dec. 5, Vegas won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with 54 points, scoring 18 goals and registering 36 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 26 total assists and has 38 points. Brett Howden has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: day to day (undisclosed).