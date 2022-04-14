How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary hosts Vegas after Tkachuk's 3-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-5, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (45-19-9, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Matthew Tkachuk scored three goals in the Flames’ 5-3 victory over the Kraken.

The Flames are 15-7-2 against the rest of their division. Calgary is second in the Western Conference with 35.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

The Golden Knights are 15-6-2 against opponents from the Pacific. Vegas ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 28.

Calgary beat Vegas 6-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 9. Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals for the Flames in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with a plus-56 in 73 games this season. Noah Hanifin has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 28 goals and has 60 points. Jack Eichel has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (illness), Oliver Kylington: out (upper body), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: None listed.