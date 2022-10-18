How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- When: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Golden Knights try to keep win streak going, visit the Flames
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (2-0-0, second in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Calgary Flames.
Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall while going 17-11-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Flames had a +85 goal differential last season, scoring 291 goals while allowing 206.
Vegas had a 43-31-8 record overall while going 16-7-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Golden Knights had an 18.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 39 goals on 212 chances.
INJURIES: Flames: Mathias Emilio Pettersen: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil: out (undisclosed).
Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).