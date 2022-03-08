How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary hosts Washington after Toffoli's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (30-18-9, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Calgary Flames (34-14-7, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -140, Capitals +118; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts the Washington Capitals after Tyler Toffoli scored two goals in the Flames’ 3-1 victory against the Oilers.

The Flames are 16-4-5 at home. Calgary ranks third in the Western Conference with 35.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

The Capitals are 16-7-4 on the road. Washington has scored 183 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 34.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, Calgary won 4-3. Elias Lindholm totaled three goals for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-43 in 55 games this season. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 68 points, scoring 34 goals and adding 34 assists. John Carlson has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.