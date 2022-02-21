How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on February 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Monday, February 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Flames play the Jets on 9-game win streak

Winnipeg Jets (22-19-8, sixth in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (29-13-6, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary comes into a matchup against Winnipeg as winners of nine straight games.

The Flames are 12-7-3 in Western Conference games. Calgary averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The Jets are 19-10-6 in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is eighth in the Western Conference recording 7.9 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Winnipeg won 4-2. Kyle Connor scored a team-high two goals for the Jets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with a plus-40 in 48 games this season. Elias Lindholm has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Blake Wheeler leads the Jets with 28 total assists and has 33 points. Connor has six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, four penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Jets: Cole Perfetti: out (upper-body).