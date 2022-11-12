 Skip to Content
How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Calgary Flames face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$9.99
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Jets bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Flames

Winnipeg Jets (8-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Calgary Flames trying to extend a three-game win streak.

Calgary is 5-6-2 overall and 4-4-1 in home games. The Flames have a 2-1-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Winnipeg is 3-2-1 in road games and 8-3-1 overall. The Jets have an 8-0-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 3-1. Mark Scheifele scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Andersson has one goal and nine assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Scheifele has eight goals and two assists for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Jonathan Huberdeau: day to day (upper-body), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed).

