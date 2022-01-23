How to Watch Arizona vs. California Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the California Golden Bears face the #6 Arizona Wildcats from Haas Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

California Golden Bears vs. Arizona Wildcats

The California vs. Arizona game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream California vs. Arizona on fuboTV?

You can watch the California vs. Arizona game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream California vs. Arizona on Sling TV?

You can watch the California vs. Arizona game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream California vs. Arizona on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the California vs. Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream California vs. Arizona on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the California vs. Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream California vs. Arizona on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the California vs. Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream California vs. Arizona on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the California vs. Arizona game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream California vs. Arizona on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the California vs. Arizona game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona vs. California Game Preview: Ballo leads No. 3 Arizona against Cal after 21-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (9-9, 2-5 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Arizona visits the California Golden Bears after Oumar Ballo scored 21 points in Arizona’s 85-57 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-3 in home games. Cal has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 5-0 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona averages 88.3 points and has outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Shepherd is averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Bears. Andre Kelly is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Christian Koloko is averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Wildcats. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 86.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.