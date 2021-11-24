How to Watch Seton Hall vs. California Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the California Golden Bears face the #21 Seton Hall Pirates from Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

California Golden Bears vs. Seton Hall Pirates

The California vs. Seton Hall game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Seton Hall vs. California Game Preview: Cal, Seton Hall meet in Fort Myers

Seton Hall (3-1) vs. Cal (2-3)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and Cal are set to clash in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Cal lost 80-60 to Florida in its most recent game, while Seton Hall came up short in a 79-76 game against Ohio State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal’s Andre Kelly, Jordan Shepherd and Grant Anticevich have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Golden Bears scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JARED: Jared Rhoden has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Seton Hall’s Jamir Harris has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 5 for 16 over the last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pirates. Cal has an assist on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Seton Hall has assists on 21 of 78 field goals (26.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big East teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.