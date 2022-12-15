 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Call Me Miss Cleo’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

These days, 90’s nostalgia is everywhere in media and HBO Max isn’t one to miss out on a trend! The service is debuting its newest documentary, “Call Me Miss Cleo,” on Thursday, Dec. 15. The film follows the career of the most famous TV psychic of the 1990s, featuring interviews from friends, fans, and Miss Cleo herself. This movie offers the inside scoop on one of the most recognizable names in pop culture from the last 30 years. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

How to Watch 'Call Me Miss Cleo'

About 'Call Me Miss Cleo'

Known for her larger-than-life persona and memorable accent, Miss Cleo, born Youree Dell Harris, garnered a nationwide cult following on the Psychic Readers Network, a popular telephone hotline that later came under fire for its alleged deceptive practices. Viewers will be able to hear from Miss Cleo herself how she was hired, and encouraged to find a character to draw more customers in.

The movie also features numerous interviews with celebrities and those closest to the self-proclaimed voodoo priestess, the film explores the many layers behind a complicated and charismatic figure.

Revisiting an era of corded phones and 1-900-numbers, “Call Me Miss Cleo” ultimately reveals the truth behind the ever-enigmatic woman who took TV by storm, only to abruptly disappear from public consciousness.

What devices can you use to stream 'Call Me Miss Cleo'?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

    2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

    If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

'Call Me Miss Cleo' Trailer

