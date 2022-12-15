How to Watch ‘Call Me Miss Cleo’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

These days, 90’s nostalgia is everywhere in media and HBO Max isn’t one to miss out on a trend! The service is debuting its newest documentary, “Call Me Miss Cleo,” on Thursday, Dec. 15. The film follows the career of the most famous TV psychic of the 1990s, featuring interviews from friends, fans, and Miss Cleo herself. This movie offers the inside scoop on one of the most recognizable names in pop culture from the last 30 years. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About 'Call Me Miss Cleo'

Known for her larger-than-life persona and memorable accent, Miss Cleo, born Youree Dell Harris, garnered a nationwide cult following on the Psychic Readers Network, a popular telephone hotline that later came under fire for its alleged deceptive practices. Viewers will be able to hear from Miss Cleo herself how she was hired, and encouraged to find a character to draw more customers in.

The movie also features numerous interviews with celebrities and those closest to the self-proclaimed voodoo priestess, the film explores the many layers behind a complicated and charismatic figure.

Revisiting an era of corded phones and 1-900-numbers, “Call Me Miss Cleo” ultimately reveals the truth behind the ever-enigmatic woman who took TV by storm, only to abruptly disappear from public consciousness.

