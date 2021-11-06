How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will face off this Saturday in a match that’s got plenty of stakes. The winner will be the undisputed Super Middleweight champion and owner of the WBA, WBC, WBO, “The Ring,” and IBF championships. Can Canelo prove once again he’s the best boxer on the Planet? Or will Plant pull off a major upset and claim the throne as the undisputed king of the super middleweights? Find out on Saturday, November 6.

How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant

When: Saturday, November 6 at 9 PM ET

TV: Showtime PPV ($79.99)

Streaming: Get a Free Month of Sling TV, When You Purchase The Fight

How Much Does Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant Cost?

The fight will air on Showtime PPV for $79.99, but there are ways to buy it and save. The least expensive option is through Sling TV, which will give you the fight, plus 1 Free Month of Sling TV ($35 value) for just $79.99.

Background and Fight Card

Canelo enters the fight as the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world according to “The Ring” and brings a 56-1-2 record into the contest. Caleb “Sweet Hands” Plant enters as an undefeated champion and would love to keep that streak going this Saturday. Plant has the height advantage, measuring a towering 6’1” compared to Canelo’s 5’8”, but anything can happen when Alvarez is in the ring.

Canelo vs. Plant Fight Card

Weight Class vs. Rounds Notes Super middleweight Canelo Álvarez (c) vs. Caleb Plant (c) 12 For the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and “The Ring” super-middleweight titles Super middleweight Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez 10 Super bantamweight Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez 10 Super lightweight Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero 10

All Live TV Streaming Options