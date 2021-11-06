 Skip to Content
How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will face off this Saturday in a match that’s got plenty of stakes. The winner will be the undisputed Super Middleweight champion and owner of the WBA, WBC, WBO, “The Ring,” and IBF championships. Can Canelo prove once again he’s the best boxer on the Planet? Or will Plant pull off a major upset and claim the throne as the undisputed king of the super middleweights? Find out on Saturday, November 6.

How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant

How Much Does Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant Cost?

The fight will air on Showtime PPV for $79.99, but there are ways to buy it and save. The least expensive option is through Sling TV, which will give you the fight, plus 1 Free Month of Sling TV ($35 value) for just $79.99.

Background and Fight Card

Canelo enters the fight as the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world according to “The Ring” and brings a 56-1-2 record into the contest. Caleb “Sweet Hands” Plant enters as an undefeated champion and would love to keep that streak going this Saturday. Plant has the height advantage, measuring a towering 6’1” compared to Canelo’s 5’8”, but anything can happen when Alvarez is in the ring.

Canelo vs. Plant Fight Card

Weight Class vs. Rounds Notes
Super middleweight Canelo Álvarez (c) vs. Caleb Plant (c) 12 For the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and “The Ring” super-middleweight titles
Super middleweight Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez 10
Super bantamweight Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez 10
Super lightweight Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero 10

Showtime

Showtime is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Showtime$139.99^
$11		^
$11		-^
$10		^
$10		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $139.99
Includes: Showtime + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $10 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: Press Conference

