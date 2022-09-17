How to Stream the Canelo vs. GGG 3 Fight Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin — also known as GGG — is upon us from DAZN pay-per-view. The two fighters find themselves at a crossroads in their rivalry, as Canelo has the lone win following a controversial draw. GGG will need to win this bout in order to get the upper hand on his foe, but a Canelo win will likely spell the end of the rivalry once and for all. Alvarez and GGG will square off Saturday, Sept. 17 with the card getting underway at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch with a by purchasing via DAZN.

How to Watch Canelo vs. GGG 3

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET Where: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV Stream: Watch the Fight with a subscription to DAZN

Can You Stream Canelo vs. GGG III for Free?

DAZN doesn’t offer a free trial, but in order to stream Canelo vs. GGG, you will need a subscription to DAZN. With your subscription you can purchase the PPV.

How Much Does The Canelo vs. GGG III Fight Cost?

DAZN subscribers will be able able to watch Canelo vs. Bivol fight on DAZN for $64.99. If you haven’t subscribed to DAZN yet, you can get a month of DAZN and the fight for for just $84.99.

With your subscription, you will be able to stream select boxing matches with your DAZN subscription, no PPV required.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Canelo vs. GGG III on DAZN?

You can stream the fight on your computer, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, and Android devices.

About Canelo vs. GGG 3

Few times in boxing history have a pair of future Hall of Famers gone toe-to-toe three times. After two razor-close decisions in 2017 and 2018, boxing will finally witness Part 3 of what has been a historic and exciting rivalry between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin.

The first bout ended in a controversial draw where many felt GGG deserved the decision, followed by a split decision for Canelo in the rematch. Adding to the already suspenseful storyline, both fighters have expressed true animosity towards one another, exchanging insults and criticism both in person and through the media.

While Canelo has bounced between weight classes with mostly positive results, GGG has solely been a middleweight throughout his entire career. He will move up a weight class to Super Middleweight in order to challenge Canelo for his undisputed crown.

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Full Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 for the undisputed super middleweight title

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez for the WBC super flyweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado; Super middleweight

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway; Middleweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo; Super middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza; Lightweight

Aaron Apone vs. Fernando Molina; Super lightweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley; Super flyweight

