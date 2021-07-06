How to Watch Capital One’s ‘The Match’ Live For Free Without Cable

Turner Sports’ incredible match-play golf event, “The Match” is back — and it’s got even more star power than the last event.

This year, Phil Mickelson will be joined by Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as the pair takes on the sixth-ranked golfer in the world Bryson DeChambeau & Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in an exhibition match. The action takes place at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, a Jack Nicklaus course in Big Sky, MT. Coverage begins Tuesday, July 6 at 5 p.m. ET on TNT.

How to Watch Capital One’s “The Match: Mickelson & Brady vs. DeChambeau and Rodgers”

When: July 6 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

“The Match” has been one of the most enjoyable events in recent history, mostly because of the unprecedented access Turner gives its viewers. All four golfers will have open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators, leading to some really great moments. How much trash talking will go on during this year’s event, especially with four fierce competitors hitting the links together?

This is the fourth “The Match” branded event. The first was a solo contest between Mickelson and Tiger Woods, which was won by Mickelson in a thrilling 22-hole battle of attrition. The second saw Mickelson and Brady take on Woods and former Indianapolis Colts QB Peyton Manning. Woods got his revenge, as he and Manning won the contest by a single hole. The third event had Mickelson carry notoriously awful golfer (but very good former basketball player) Charles Barkley to an upset victory against Manning and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

A Jack Nicklaus signature course, The Reserve at Moonlight Basin is set on the northwest side of Montana’s iconic Lone Park and is considered one of the most breathtaking settings in golf. The Reserve’s 8,000-yard private course – with a 7,500-foot elevation – is surrounded by some of the most picturesque scenery in Montana, and at the centerpiece is a 777-yard, par 5, 17th hole.

