How to Watch Carabao Cup Round 5 Live Online Without Cable
The Carabao Cup’s semifinal round (Round 5) starts Tuesday, Jan. 10 on ESPN+! Thanks to a fourth-round loss to Manchester City, reigning Carabao Cup champion Liverpool has been eliminated. Eight teams are set to compete in the quarterfinal round: Manchester City, Manchester United, Charlton Athletic, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Leicester City, and Southampton. You can watch with a subscription to ESPN+.
About Carabao Cup Round 5
The Carabao Cup is a knockout soccer competition open to any English soccer club within the top four levels of the English soccer league system: The Premier League, The Champion’s League, League One, and League Two. The tournament is played over seven total rounds, with the final taking place at London’s illustrious Wembley Stadium.
Check out a full schedule of semi-final matches coming to ESPN+ on Jan. 10 and 11.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Tuesday, Jan. 10
|3:00 p.m.
|Manchester United vs. Charlton Athletic
|ESPN+
|3:00 p.m.
|Newcastle vs. Leicester City
|ESPN+
|Wednesday, Jan. 11
|2:45 p.m.
|Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
|ESPN+
|3:00 p.m.
|Southampton vs. Manchester City
|ESPN+
Can you watch Carabao Cup Round 5 for free?
ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Carabao Cup Round 5 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of ESPN+ for $99.99.
What devices can you use to stream Carabao Cup Round 5?
You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Carabao Cup Round 5 Trailer
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.