How to Watch Carabao Cup Semifinals Leg 1 Live Online Without Cable

The 2022-23 English Football League season is drawing to a close. The first leg of the semifinals of the Carabao Cup begins on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ . The best teams in English soccer have been battling it out all season, and now only four remain; Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Southampton, and New Castle. Which two are destined for the final match, and which two are doomed to be sent home? You can watch with a subscription to ESPN+ .

About Carabao Cup Semifinals Leg 1

The Carabao Cup is a knockout soccer competition open to any English soccer club within the top four levels of the English soccer league system: The Premier League, The Champion’s League, League One, and League Two. The tournament is played over seven total rounds, with the final taking place at London’s illustrious Wembley Stadium.

There are only four teams left in this year’s competition, and all of them hail from the top level of competition in English soccer: the Premier League. The stars will be out in force during the first leg of the semifinals, and the paired teams will play each other twice in leg one, once in each club’s home stadium.

Check out the full leg one schedule for the semifinal of the Carabao Cup below.

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Tuesday, Jan. 24 3 p.m. Southampton vs. Newcastle United ESPN+ Wednesday, Jan. 25 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United ESPN+

Can you watch Carabao Cup Semifinals Leg 1 for free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Carabao Cup Semifinals Leg 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of ESPN+ for $99.99.

What devices can you use to stream Carabao Cup Semifinals Leg 1?

You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

