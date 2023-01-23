How to Watch Carabao Cup Semifinals Leg 1 Live Online Without Cable
The 2022-23 English Football League season is drawing to a close. The first leg of the semifinals of the Carabao Cup begins on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The best teams in English soccer have been battling it out all season, and now only four remain; Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Southampton, and New Castle. Which two are destined for the final match, and which two are doomed to be sent home? You can watch with a subscription to ESPN+.
About Carabao Cup Semifinals Leg 1
The Carabao Cup is a knockout soccer competition open to any English soccer club within the top four levels of the English soccer league system: The Premier League, The Champion’s League, League One, and League Two. The tournament is played over seven total rounds, with the final taking place at London’s illustrious Wembley Stadium.
There are only four teams left in this year’s competition, and all of them hail from the top level of competition in English soccer: the Premier League. The stars will be out in force during the first leg of the semifinals, and the paired teams will play each other twice in leg one, once in each club’s home stadium.
Check out the full leg one schedule for the semifinal of the Carabao Cup below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Tuesday, Jan. 24
|3 p.m.
|Southampton vs. Newcastle United
|ESPN+
|Wednesday, Jan. 25
|3 p.m.
|Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United
|ESPN+
Can you watch Carabao Cup Semifinals Leg 1 for free?
ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Carabao Cup Semifinals Leg 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of ESPN+ for $99.99.
What devices can you use to stream Carabao Cup Semifinals Leg 1?
You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Carabao Cup Semifinals Leg 1 Trailer
-
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.