How to Watch ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’

It’s time to take a walk down memory lane and highlight the most important and iconic moments of Burnett’s 60-year career. The two-hour special features musical recreations of some of her most well-loved performances over the years. A star-studded lineup of celebrities share their personal connections to her and recognize her immense talent. They also offer the guidance and wisdom she’s instilled in them in their friendships.

The special features appearances by some of Burnett’s closest friends and colleagues. Throughout the evening, Julie Andrews, Katy Perry, Bernadette Peters, Amy Poehler, Cher, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara, Sutton Foster, Jane Lynch, Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Hader, Marisa Tomei, Steve Carell, and many others take the stage to give her the love and recognition she deserves on this special day.

One of Burnett’s best-known roles was her comedy show “The Carol Burnett Show.” She was a trailblazer in a way many other women had not yet been at the time.

