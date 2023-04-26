How to Watch ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
As beloved actress and comedian Carol Burnett celebrates her 90th birthday on April 26, NBC is paying tribute to her with a special dedicated to the joy and laughter she has delivered throughout her life. “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” chronicles the events of the star’s life and recognizes her incredible accomplishments. The new special premieres on NBC on Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET. It’s also available to stream on-demand on Peacock beginning on Thursday, April 27. You can watch NBC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock. You can also watch with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’
It’s time to take a walk down memory lane and highlight the most important and iconic moments of Burnett’s 60-year career. The two-hour special features musical recreations of some of her most well-loved performances over the years. A star-studded lineup of celebrities share their personal connections to her and recognize her immense talent. They also offer the guidance and wisdom she’s instilled in them in their friendships.
The special features appearances by some of Burnett’s closest friends and colleagues. Throughout the evening, Julie Andrews, Katy Perry, Bernadette Peters, Amy Poehler, Cher, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara, Sutton Foster, Jane Lynch, Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Hader, Marisa Tomei, Steve Carell, and many others take the stage to give her the love and recognition she deserves on this special day.
One of Burnett’s best-known roles was her comedy show “The Carol Burnett Show.” She was a trailblazer in a way many other women had not yet been at the time.
Can you watch ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’ for free?
DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch NBC on DIRECTV STREAM.
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
You can watch ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’ with a free trial of Fubo.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’?
You can watch NBC on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’ Trailer
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + LoveApril 26, 2023
Paying tribute to a beloved national icon for her birthday, NBC celebrates Carol Burnett’s illustrious career with a star-studded event featuring an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests who come together to share their love for one of the most cherished comediennes in television history.
NBC
