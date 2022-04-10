How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Fox Sports Prime Ticket, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Los Angeles, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Anaheim visits Carolina after Zegras' 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (29-32-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-18-8, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -406, Ducks +311; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits the Carolina Hurricanes after Trevor Zegras scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-3 win over the Flyers.

The Hurricanes have gone 26-7-4 in home games. Carolina averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Ian Cole leads the team serving 76 total minutes.

The Ducks have gone 13-15-7 away from home. Anaheim averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

Carolina defeated Anaheim 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 33 goals and has 72 points. Nino Niederreiter has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 31 goals and has 57 points. Zegras has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesperi Kotkaniemi: out (lower-body).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).