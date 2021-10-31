How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on October 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes and Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Phoenix, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Arizona plays Carolina on 5-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (0-7-1, eighth in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (7-0-0, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -316, Coyotes +247; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona travels to Carolina looking to break its five-game road skid.

Carolina finished 36-12-8 overall with a 20-3-5 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Hurricanes scored 42 power play goals with a 25.6% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Arizona finished 24-26-6 overall with a 12-14-2 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Coyotes were called for 198 penalties last season averaging 3.5 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).