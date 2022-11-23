 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on November 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, while in Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which are available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Phoenix, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Coyotes take on the Hurricanes after Bjugstad's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Nick Bjugstad scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators.

Carolina is 10-5-1 overall and 4-2-1 in home games. The Hurricanes are 8-1-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Arizona is 6-8-1 overall and 5-7-1 on the road. The Coyotes have a 1-5-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 12 goals and six assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has scored five goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has seven goals and 11 assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 5.4 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.