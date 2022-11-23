How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on November 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, while in Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which are available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Phoenix, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Coyotes take on the Hurricanes after Bjugstad's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Nick Bjugstad scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators.

Carolina is 10-5-1 overall and 4-2-1 in home games. The Hurricanes are 8-1-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Arizona is 6-8-1 overall and 5-7-1 on the road. The Coyotes have a 1-5-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 12 goals and six assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has scored five goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has seven goals and 11 assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 5.4 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).