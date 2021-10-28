 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Boston, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game Preview: Boston Bruins to face Carolina Hurricanes on the road

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins (3-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5-0-0, second in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -131, Bruins +110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Boston Bruins.

Carolina went 36-12-8 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 20-3-5 at home. The Hurricanes were called for 198 penalties last season averaging 3.5 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes per game.

Boston went 33-16-7 overall and 15-9-4 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Bruins averaged 2.9 goals on 33.3 shots per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.
Bruins: Craig Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).

