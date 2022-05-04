 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Hurricanes Look to Even the Series vs. the Bruins

Boston Bruins (51-26-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -122, Bruins +102; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes host Game 2.

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes went 5-0 against the Bruins in the regular season. In their last matchup on May 2, the Hurricanes won 5-1.

Carolina is 54-20-8 overall and 27-8-4 at home. The Hurricanes have gone 14-7-2 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Boston is 24-11-3 on the road and 51-26-5 overall. The Bruins have gone 13-7-0 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 37 goals and 44 assists for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Patrice Bergeron has scored 25 goals with 39 assists for the Bruins. Taylor Hall has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).

Bruins: Jakub Zboril: out (lower body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.