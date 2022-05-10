How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes First Round: Game 5 Live Online on May 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South).

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina and Boston tied 2-2 heading into game 5

Boston Bruins (51-26-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -138, Bruins +117; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Carolina Hurricanes for game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won 5-2 in the last meeting. Brad Marchand led the Bruins with two goals.

Carolina is 54-20-8 overall and 27-8-4 at home. The Hurricanes have a 40-3-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

Boston has a 24-11-3 record in road games and a 51-26-5 record overall. The Bruins have a 39-6-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 37 goals and 44 assists for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Marchand has 32 goals and 47 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: day to day (undisclosed), Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).

Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (covid-19), Jakub Zboril: out (lower body), Hampus Lindholm: day to day (upper body).