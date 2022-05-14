NHL TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 7 Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, after which you’ll get $15 OFF Your First 2 Months. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Boston visits Carolina in game 7 of their First Round Series

Boston Bruins (51-26-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -135, Bruins +114; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Carolina Hurricanes in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won the previous matchup 5-2.

Carolina has gone 27-8-4 at home and 54-20-8 overall. The Hurricanes have a 40-3-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

Boston has a 24-11-3 record in road games and a 51-26-5 record overall. The Bruins have committed 347 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 37 goals and 44 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Patrice Bergeron has scored 25 goals with 39 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has five goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.6 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: day to day (undisclosed), Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).

Bruins: Jakub Zboril: out (lower body).