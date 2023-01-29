Where to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on January 29, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South. While in Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Boston, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV.

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Hurricanes take winning streak into home matchup against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (38-6-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -130, Bruins +109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Boston Bruins.

Carolina has a 15-5-2 record at home and a 31-9-8 record overall. The Hurricanes have gone 27-4-4 when scoring three or more goals.

Boston is 38-6-5 overall and 16-5-2 on the road. The Bruins have a +82 scoring differential, with 184 total goals scored and 102 given up.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 19 goals and 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Patrice Bergeron has scored 18 goals with 20 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has nine goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).