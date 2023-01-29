 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Where to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on January 29, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Boston, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$74.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
NESN≥ $99.99------
Bally Sports South≥ $99.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $99.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: NESN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $74.99
Includes: NESN + 25 Top Cable Channels

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Hurricanes take winning streak into home matchup against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (38-6-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -130, Bruins +109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Boston Bruins.

Carolina has a 15-5-2 record at home and a 31-9-8 record overall. The Hurricanes have gone 27-4-4 when scoring three or more goals.

Boston is 38-6-5 overall and 16-5-2 on the road. The Bruins have a +82 scoring differential, with 184 total goals scored and 102 given up.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 19 goals and 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Patrice Bergeron has scored 18 goals with 20 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has nine goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.