How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on April 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres

Free Trial $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

In Raleigh, Buffalo, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Hulu Originals and ESPN+, which is available with a Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on Hulu. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Buffalo, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Metropolitan leader Carolina and Buffalo meet

Buffalo Sabres (26-34-11, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (45-17-8, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres face the top-ranked team in the Metropolitan, the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are 24-12-6 in conference games. Carolina ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

The Sabres are 12-19-10 in conference games. Buffalo has surrendered 44 power-play goals, stopping 75.4% of opponent opportunities.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 31 goals and has 69 points. Seth Jarvis has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 31 goals and has 55 points. Jeff Skinner has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Sabres: 6-1-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesperi Kotkaniemi: out (lower-body), Ethan Bear: day to day (lower-body).

Sabres: None listed.