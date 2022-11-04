How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on November 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Carolina, Buffalo, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Carolina and Buffalo, you can also stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres and over 1,050 out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Sabres play the Hurricanes following Olofsson's 2-goal performance

Buffalo Sabres (7-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (7-2-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -209, Sabres +173; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres’ 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Carolina had a 54-20-8 record overall and a 36-9-4 record in home games last season. The Hurricanes scored 277 total goals last season (51 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals).

Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall and a 15-21-5 record in road games last season. The Sabres scored 229 goals while giving up 287 for a -58 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Sabres: Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (lower-body), Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).