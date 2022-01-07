How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on January 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Calgary Flames vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Hurricanes to host Gaudreau and the Flames

Calgary Flames (17-9-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (23-7-1, third in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -165, Flames +140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with Carolina. He’s eighth in the NHL with 37 points, scoring 14 goals and totaling 23 assists.

The Hurricanes are 10-3-0 on their home ice. Carolina averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Vincent Trocheck leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Flames are 13-6-2 on the road. Calgary ranks 23rd in the NHL with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

Carolina knocked off Calgary 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 9. Sebastian Aho scored two goals for the Hurricanes in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho has 34 total points for the Hurricanes, 15 goals and 19 assists. Teuvo Teravainen has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-24 in 32 games this season. Gaudreau has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Flames: None listed.