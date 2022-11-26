 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames

In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

Calgary Flames vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina brings losing streak into game against Calgary

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -137, Flames +116; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes come into a matchup with the Calgary Flames after losing five straight games.

Carolina has a 10-5-1 record overall and a 4-3-1 record in home games. The Hurricanes have a +five scoring differential, with 48 total goals scored and 43 given up.

Calgary has gone 3-4-2 on the road and 7-6-2 overall. The Flames have a 9-2-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Flames won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 13 goals and eight assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has eight goals and seven assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-4-4, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.