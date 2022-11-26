How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames

In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Calgary Flames vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina brings losing streak into game against Calgary

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -137, Flames +116; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes come into a matchup with the Calgary Flames after losing five straight games.

Carolina has a 10-5-1 record overall and a 4-3-1 record in home games. The Hurricanes have a +five scoring differential, with 48 total goals scored and 43 given up.

Calgary has gone 3-4-2 on the road and 7-6-2 overall. The Flames have a 9-2-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Flames won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 13 goals and eight assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has eight goals and seven assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-4-4, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).