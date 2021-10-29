 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Chicago, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

Blackhawks vs. Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina plays Chicago on 6-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks (0-5-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (6-0-0, second in the Metropolitan)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -191, Blackhawks +160; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina will attempt to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Chicago.

Carolina finished 36-12-8 overall and 20-3-5 at home a season ago. The Hurricanes averaged 3.5 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes per game.

Chicago went 24-25-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-14-3 on the road. Goalies for the
Blackhawks compiled a .903 save percentage while giving up 3.1 goals on 33.6 shots per game last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Blackhawks: Riley Stillman: day to day (health protocols), Jujhar Khaira: day to day (health protocols), Patrick Kane: day to day (health protocols), Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (health protocols).

