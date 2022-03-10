How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Denver, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Kadri and Colorado take on Carolina

Colorado Avalanche (41-12-5, first in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-5, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Carolina. He ranks sixth in the league with 72 points, scoring 22 goals and recording 50 assists.

The Hurricanes are 21-4-2 on their home ice. Carolina averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Vincent Trocheck leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 18-9-2 on the road. Colorado ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 35.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.9 goals.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 58 points, scoring 24 goals and adding 34 assists. Teuvo Teravainen has five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Gabriel Landeskog leads the Avalanche with 30 goals and has 59 points. Cale Makar has 13 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: day to day (undisclosed), Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal).