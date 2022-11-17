 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on November 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Denver, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Altitude≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Altitude + 27 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a non-conference matchup.

Carolina is 4-2-0 at home and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 3-0-1 in one-goal games.

Colorado has an 8-5-1 record overall and a 4-3-0 record in road games. The Avalanche have a 1-4-1 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has scored seven goals with 12 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has four goals and 20 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.