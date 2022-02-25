How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Columbus, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Hurricanes host the Blue Jackets following overtime win

Columbus Blue Jackets (27-23-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (35-11-4, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -311, Blue Jackets +246; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Hurricanes took down Philadelphia 4-3 in overtime.

The Hurricanes are 8-4-0 against division opponents. Carolina is first in the Eastern Conference with 6.2 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo averaging 0.7.

The Blue Jackets are 7-8-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Columbus is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with 22.

In their last meeting on Jan. 13, Columbus won 6-0. Yegor Chinakhov scored two goals for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 22 goals, adding 31 assists and totaling 53 points. Andrei Svechnikov has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 22 goals and has 41 points. Patrik Laine has 13 goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 8-2-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.2 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (lower-body).