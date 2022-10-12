How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- When: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Raleigh and Columbus, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Hurricanes host the Blue Jackets for season opener
By The Associated Press
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -221, Blue Jackets +180; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes start the season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Carolina went 20-12-1 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 54-20-8 record overall last season. The Hurricanes scored 277 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.4 per game on 34.1 shots per game.
Columbus went 9-17-0 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 37-38-7 record overall last season. The Blue Jackets gave up 3.6 goals per game while scoring 3.2 last season.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (lower body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).
Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip).