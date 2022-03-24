How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars

When: Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Metropolitan leader Carolina and Dallas meet

Dallas Stars (35-24-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (42-15-6, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes host the Dallas Stars.

The Hurricanes have gone 24-5-3 in home games. Carolina averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Vincent Trocheck leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Stars are 14-16-2 in road games. Dallas has scored 181 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jason Robertson leads the team with 31.

In their last meeting on Nov. 30, Dallas won 4-1. Roope Hintz scored three goals for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 28 goals, adding 34 assists and collecting 62 points. Seth Jarvis has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Hintz leads the Stars with a plus-18 in 60 games this season. Robertson has 11 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (undisclosed).

Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).