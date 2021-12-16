How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on December 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Detroit, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Aho and Carolina take on Detroit

Detroit Red Wings (14-12-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (19-7-1, second in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Aho and Carolina square off against Detroit. Aho ranks ninth in the league with 32 points, scoring 15 goals and totaling 17 assists.

The Hurricanes are 8-4-0 in conference play. Carolina averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the league. Vincent Trocheck leads the team serving 37 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 8-6-2 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit is 17th in the Eastern Conference with 29.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho has 32 total points for the Hurricanes, 15 goals and 17 assists. Nino Niederreiter has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 17 total assists and has 20 points. Robby Fabbri has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis: day to day (health protocols), Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols), Sebastian Aho: day to day (health protocols).

Red Wings: Marc Staal: out (covid-19).