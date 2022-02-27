How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina hosts Edmonton following shutout victory

Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-11-4, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -202, Oilers +171; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Edmonton Oilers after the Hurricanes shut out Columbus 4-0. Frederik Andersen earned the victory in the net for Carolina after recording 19 saves.

The Hurricanes are 18-4-2 at home. Carolina ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 22.

The Oilers are 15-9-3 on the road. Edmonton ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Cooper Marody with 1.0.

In their last meeting on Dec. 11, Carolina won 3-1. Aho scored a team-high two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 54 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 32 assists. Andrei Svechnikov has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 47 total assists and has 75 points. Leon Draisaitl has seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: day to day (upper-body).