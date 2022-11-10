How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina plays Edmonton in a non-conference matchup

Edmonton Oilers (8-6-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (8-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -155, Oilers +132; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers square off in a non-conference matchup.

Carolina has a 3-2-0 record at home and an 8-4-1 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 4-1-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Edmonton is 8-6-0 overall and 4-1-0 in road games. The Oilers have a +four scoring differential, with 53 total goals scored and 49 conceded.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has seven goals and eight assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has scored 14 goals with 15 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).