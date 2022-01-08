How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Miami, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Huberdeau and Florida take on Carolina

Florida Panthers (22-7-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-7-1, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -137, Panthers +114; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Carolina. He ranks fourth in the NHL with 44 points, scoring 12 goals and recording 32 assists.

The Hurricanes are 11-4-0 in Eastern Conference games. Carolina has scored 112 goals and ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 15.

The Panthers are 6-1-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Florida leads the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9 shots per game while averaging 3.9 goals.

Florida knocked off Carolina 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 6. Anthony Duclair scored two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with a plus-13 in 29 games this season. Teuvo Teravainen has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 14 goals and has 24 points. Huberdeau has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging four goals, 7.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Panthers: Spencer Knight: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Sam Reinhart: out (covid-19), Mason Marchment: out (covid-19).