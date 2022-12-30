Can You Watch the Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game on Hulu Live For Free?

On Friday, December 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

You can’t normally watch Hurricanes and Panthers games on Hulu since they don’t carry Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Florida, but this is an exception. That’s because this is one of 55+ games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in North Carolina and Florida without local blackouts.

While the game is available on ESPN+, it doesn’t have a free trial. It is also streaming on all Hulu plans, meaning you can stream with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

While you can’t watch Hurricanes/Panthers with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

The Florida Panthers will have five games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Devils will have six telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,050+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (the new name for NHL.TV) with your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Hurricanes bring 9-game win streak into matchup against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (23-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -185, Panthers +155; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to extend a nine-game win streak with a victory over the Florida Panthers.

Carolina is 11-3-1 in home games and 23-6-6 overall. The Hurricanes have an 8-1-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Florida has gone 7-11-1 on the road and 15-16-4 overall. The Panthers are 3-2-3 in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Panthers won 3-0 in the previous matchup. Aleksander Barkov Jr. led the Panthers with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns has four goals and 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 15 goals and 25 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-0-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 16.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Chris Tierney: out (concussion), Radko Gudas: out (concussion), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (leg).