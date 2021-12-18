How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes and Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Los Angeles, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina hosts Los Angeles after Niederreiter's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit Carolina after Nino Niederreiter scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The Hurricanes are 8-3-0 at home. Carolina averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Vincent Trocheck leads the team serving 37 total minutes.

The Kings have gone 5-4-3 away from home. Los Angeles is 29th in the Western Conference with 35.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Carolina won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with a plus-12 in 26 games this season. Niederreiter has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Anze Kopitar has 26 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 17 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis: day to day (health protocols), Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols), Sebastian Aho: day to day (health protocols).

Kings: Drew Doughty: out (covid-19).