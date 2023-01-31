Where to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on January 31, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Carolina Hurricanes vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $99.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $99.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings.

Carolina has a 32-9-8 record overall and a 16-5-2 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have gone 11-2-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Los Angeles has a 28-18-6 record overall and a 14-9-4 record in road games. The Kings have scored 165 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 19 goals and 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has nine goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 20 goals and 14 assists for the Kings. Drew Doughty has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (upper-body), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).