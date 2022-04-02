How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Minneapolis, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina hosts Minnesota after Svechnikov's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (41-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Carolina after Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

The Hurricanes have gone 25-5-4 in home games. Carolina averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Vincent Trocheck leads the team serving 72 total minutes.

The Wild are 17-13-3 on the road. Minnesota is fourth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Kirill Kaprizov with 38.

In their last matchup on Feb. 12, Minnesota won 3-2. Frederick Gaudreau recorded a team-high 2 points for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 31 goals and has 68 points. Seth Jarvis has five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 38 goals and has 83 points. Ryan Hartman has 9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-3-3, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: out (undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: out (lower-body), Ethan Bear: day to day (lower-body).

Wild: Jon Merrill: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Boldy: day to day (undisclosed).