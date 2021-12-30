How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on December 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina plays Montreal, looks for 4th straight home win

Montreal Canadiens (7-21-4, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (21-7-1, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts Montreal looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes are 9-4-0 in Eastern Conference games. Carolina has scored 95 goals and ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.3 per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 15.

The Canadiens are 2-5-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Montreal averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 21, Carolina won 4-1. Aho totaled two goals for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 15 goals and has 32 points. Nino Niederreiter has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 12 total assists and has 18 points. Jonathan Drouin has three goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (covid-19), Seth Jarvis: day to day (health protocols), Martin Necas: day to day (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols), Sebastian Aho: day to day (health protocols).

Canadiens: Mike Hoffman: out (health protocols), Artturi Lehkonen: out (health and safety protocols), Christian Dvorak: out (lower-body).