How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Metropolitan-leading Carolina takes on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (18-38-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-8, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes host the Montreal Canadiens.

The Hurricanes are 23-11-6 in Eastern Conference games. Carolina has scored 224 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 30.

The Canadiens are 7-10-3 against opponents from the Atlantic. Montreal averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Dec. 30, Carolina won 4-0. Jaccob Slavin recorded a team-high 3 points for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony DeAngelo leads the Hurricanes with a plus-24 in 49 games this season. Seth Jarvis has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Mathieu Perreault leads the Canadiens with a plus-four in 20 games this season. Cole Caufield has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-3-4, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: out (undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: day to day (lower body), Ethan Bear: day to day (lower-body).

Canadiens: Tyler Pitlick: day to day (upper body), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Jeff Petry: out (lower body), Michael Pezzetta: day to day (upper-body).