How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on February 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators

In Raleigh and Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Nashville, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina faces Nashville, looks for 6th straight home win

Nashville Predators (28-17-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-11-3, second in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts Nashville trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes are 16-4-1 at home. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference with 6.1 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo averaging 0.8.

The Predators are 14-8-4 on the road. Nashville is seventh in the Western Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.3 assists.

Carolina beat Nashville 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 21 goals, adding 27 assists and totaling 48 points. DeAngelo has eight assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 35 total assists and has 48 points. Filip Forsberg has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.6 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Predators: Nick Cousins: out (lower-body), Thomas Novak: out (health protocols).