How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and New York, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina takes home win streak into matchup with New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (15-22-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-2, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts New Jersey looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes are 5-4-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks fourth in the league averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.

The Devils are 7-6-2 against Metropolitan teams. New Jersey has scored 119 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with 14.

In their last meeting on Jan. 22, New Jersey won 7-4. Nathan Bastian scored a team-high two goals for the Devils in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with a plus-16 in 39 games this season. Andrei Svechnikov has 14 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Bratt leads the Devils with 14 goals and has 39 points. Jack Hughes has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Devils: Michael McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).