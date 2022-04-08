How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina hosts New York after Aho's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (32-28-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-17-8, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -180, Islanders +151; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit Carolina after Sebastian Aho scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 5-3 win over the Sabres.

The Hurricanes have gone 12-7-1 against division opponents. Carolina ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Islanders are 11-6-2 against the rest of their division. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording 29.0 shots per game.

Carolina beat New York 6-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 14. Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 33 goals and has 71 points. Nino Niederreiter has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 50 points, scoring 33 goals and registering 17 assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesperi Kotkaniemi: out (lower-body), Ethan Bear: day to day (lower-body).

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin: day to day (upper body), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).